Phi Inc-Nv is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry With the Lowest Beta (PHIIK, USAC, HAL, SLB, RES)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Phi Inc-Nv ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. USA Compression Partners LP is next with a a beta of 0.9. Halliburton Co ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Schlumberger Ltd follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Rpc Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

