Phi Inc-Nv is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (PHIIK, TTI, BHI, OIS, SLB)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Phi Inc-Nv ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 13.4. Following is Tetra Technologi with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.9. Baker Hughes Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.8.

Oil States Intl follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.6, and Schlumberger Ltd rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.7.

