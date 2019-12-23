Pgt Innovations Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.61%

Pgt Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.92 to a high of $15.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.96 on volume of 83,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pgt Innovations on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.82. Since that call, shares of Pgt Innovations have fallen 3.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Pgt Innovations share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.30 and a high of $18.48 and are now at $14.94, 12% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.