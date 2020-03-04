Pg&E Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.37%

Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.86 to a high of $8.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.20 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Pg&E Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.55 and a high of $25.19 and are now at $7.92, 123% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pg&E Corp on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.45. Since that call, shares of Pg&E Corp have fallen 42.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.