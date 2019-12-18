Pg&E Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 9.63%

Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.63 to a high of $12.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.97 on volume of 7.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pg&E Corp on October 30th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Pg&E Corp have risen 85.5%. We continue to monitor PCG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Pg&E Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.55 and a high of $25.19 and are now at $11.96, 237% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.7% lower and 0.73% higher over the past week, respectively.