Pg&E Corp (PCG) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $10.40

Shares of Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) opened today below their pivot of $10.54 and have already reached the first level of support at $10.40. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $10.16 and $9.78 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 380.7% for shares of Pg&E Corp based on a current price of $10.33 and an average consensus analyst price target of $49.64. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.52 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.80.

Pg&E Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.19 and a 52-week low of $3.55 and are now trading 191% above that low price at $10.33 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

