Pg&E Corp (PCG) Breaks Through Resistance at $12.03

Shares of Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $11.48 today and have reached the first resistance level of $12.03. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $12.46 and $13.44.

Pg&E Corp has overhead space with shares priced $12.06, or 75.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $49.64. Pg&E Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $12.52 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $13.05.

Over the past year, Pg&E Corp has traded in a range of $3.55 to $25.19 and is now at $12.06, 240% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

