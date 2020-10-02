Pg&E Corp has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Electric Utilities Industry (PCG, PPL, GXP, EIX, DUK)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Pg&E Corp ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 22.0%. Ppl Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 6.4%. Great Plains Ene ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.6%.

Edison Intl follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.3%, and Duke Energy Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.9%.

