Pfsweb Inc has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (PFSW, SREV, EPAM, BAH, VRTU)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Pfsweb Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 200.0%. Following is Servicesource In with a future earnings growth of 57.0%. Epam Systems Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 23.9%.

Booz Allen Hamil follows with a future earnings growth of 22.7%, and Virtusa Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 22.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pfsweb Inc and will alert subscribers who have PFSW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.