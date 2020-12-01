Pfsweb Inc is Among the Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (PFSW, CACI, BAH, SAIC, DOX)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Pfsweb Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -10.1%. Caci Intl-A is next with a EBITDA growth of 0.4%. Booz Allen Hamil ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 7.3%.

Science Applicat follows with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%, and Amdocs Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 20.6%.

