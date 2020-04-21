Pfizer Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.77%

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.38 to a high of $35.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.58 on volume of 8.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Pfizer Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.56 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

