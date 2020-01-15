Pfizer Inc Rises 1.62% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.17 to a high of $40.52. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $39.68 on volume of 8.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Pfizer Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.56 and a 52-week low of $33.97 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $40.71 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pfizer Inc on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $37.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Pfizer Inc have risen 7.3%. We continue to monitor PFE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.