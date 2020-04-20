Pfizer Inc (PFE) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $36.35

Shares of Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $36.67 today and have reached the first support level of $36.35. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $35.78 and $34.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pfizer Inc have traded between a low of $27.88 and a high of $44.56 and are now at $36.52, which is 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.5% lower and 0.43% lower over the past week, respectively.

Pfizer Inc has overhead space with shares priced $36.52, or 8.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $39.71. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $37.06, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $34.08.

