Pfizer Inc (PFE) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $33.48

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $32.57 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $33.48. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $34.79 and $37.01.

Pfizer Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.56 and the current low of $31.66 and are currently at $32.16 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) has potential upside of 23.5% based on a current price of $32.16 and analysts' consensus price target of $39.71. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $37.58 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $38.44.

