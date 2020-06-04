Pfizer Inc (PFE) Breaks Through Resistance at $34.14

Shares of Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $33.39 today and have reached the first resistance level of $34.14. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $34.65 and $35.91 will be of interest.

Pfizer Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.56 and a 52-week low of $27.88 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $34.49 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

There is potential upside of 15.1% for shares of Pfizer Inc based on a current price of $34.49 and an average consensus analyst price target of $39.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.57 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $37.43.

