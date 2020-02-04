Pfizer Inc (PFE) Approaches New Upside Target of $32.55

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $31.84 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $32.15. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $32.55 and $33.26.

Pfizer Inc has overhead space with shares priced $31.75, or 20.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $39.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.86 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $37.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pfizer Inc have traded between a low of $27.88 and a high of $44.56 and are now at $31.75, which is 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% lower and 1.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

