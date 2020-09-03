Pfizer Inc Falls 2.23% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.16 to a high of $34.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.12 on volume of 12.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Pfizer Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.53 and a high of $44.56 and are now at $34.24, 5% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pfizer Inc and will alert subscribers who have PFE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.