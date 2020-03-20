MySmarTrend
Pfizer Inc Falls 2.14% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 12:52pm
By Shiri Gupta

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.20 to a high of $30.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.31 on volume of 22.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pfizer Inc have traded between the current low of $29.20 and a high of $44.56 and are now at $29.75. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pfizer Inc and will alert subscribers who have PFE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

