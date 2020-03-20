Pfizer Inc is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (PFE, OCUL, BMY, ZTS, PAHC)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Pfizer Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 19.2%. Ocular Therapeut is next with a EPS growth of 52.1%. Bristol-Myer Sqb ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 138.4%.

Zoetis Inc follows with a EPS growth of 201.8%, and Phibro Animal-A rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 239.5%.

