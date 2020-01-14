Petmed Express Rises 2.40% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.15 to a high of $26.04. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.40 on volume of 212,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Petmed Express on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Petmed Express have risen 43.7%. We continue to monitor PETS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Petmed Express has traded in a range of $15.00 to $27.80 and is now at $26.00, 73% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% higher and 0.36% lower over the past week, respectively.