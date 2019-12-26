Petmed Express Falls 2.57% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.83 to a high of $23.53. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.99 on volume of 72,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Petmed Express have traded between a low of $15.00 and a high of $27.80 and are now at $22.89, which is 53% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% higher and 1.31% higher over the past week, respectively.

