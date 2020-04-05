Perkinelmer Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.69%

Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.20 to a high of $88.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $88.39 on volume of 541,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Perkinelmer Inc has traded in a range of $62.91 to $102.45 and is now at $86.70, 38% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

