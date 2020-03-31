Perficient Inc is Among the Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PRFT , DOX , EPAM , ACN , BAH )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT ) ranks first with a gain of 8.63%; Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX ) ranks second with a gain of 6.63%; and Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM ) ranks third with a gain of 6.45%.

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN ) follows with a gain of 4.13% and Booz Allen Hamil (NYSE:BAH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.78%.

