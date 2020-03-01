People'S United Falls 1.01% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

People'S United (:PBCT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.42 to a high of $16.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.73 on volume of 742,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, People'S United has traded in a range of $13.81 to $18.03 and is now at $16.55, 20% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for People'S United and will alert subscribers who have PBCT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.