Pentair Plc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.11%

Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.17 to a high of $45.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.32 on volume of 68,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pentair Plc have traded between a low of $34.50 and a high of $46.45 and are now at $45.41, which is 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 1.42% higher over the past week, respectively.

