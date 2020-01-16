Pentair Plc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.77%

Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.34 to a high of $47.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $45.92 on volume of 378,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Pentair Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.50 and a high of $47.16 and are now at $46.72, 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

