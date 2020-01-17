Pentair Plc has the Best Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry (PNR , SWK , FLS , DOV , IR )

We looked at the Industrial Machinery industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR ) ranks first with a gain of 2.05%; Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK ) ranks second with a gain of 2.05%; and Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.74%.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV ) follows with a gain of 1.52% and Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.20%.

