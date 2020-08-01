Penske Automotiv has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Automotive Retail Industry (PAG, AN, GPI, SAH, ABG)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Penske Automotiv ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.6%. Autonation Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 10.3%. Group 1 Automoti ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.7%.

Sonic Automoti-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.5%, and Asbury Auto Grp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 7.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sonic Automoti-A on December 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $30.83. Since that call, shares of Sonic Automoti-A have fallen 3.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.