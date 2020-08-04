Penske Automotiv is Among the Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (PAG, GPI, AN, SAH, ABG)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Penske Automotiv ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 17.6%. Following is Group 1 Automoti with a forward earnings yield of 17.5%. Autonation Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 17.2%.

Sonic Automoti-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 16.3%, and Asbury Auto Grp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 15.0%.

