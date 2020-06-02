Penske Automotiv is Among the Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PAG , AAP , ORLY , AZO , AN )

We looked at the Automotive Retail industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Penske Automotiv (NYSE:PAG ) ranks first with a gain of 9.70%; Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP ) ranks second with a gain of 4.04%; and O'Reilly Automot (:ORLY ) ranks third with a gain of 3.26%.

Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO ) follows with a gain of 2.19% and Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.04%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Penske Automotiv and will alert subscribers who have PAG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.