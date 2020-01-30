Pennymac Mortgag has the Highest PEG Ratio in the Mortgage REITs Industry (PMT, NRZ, NLY, HASI, AGNC)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Pennymac Mortgag ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.16. New Resident is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.07. Annaly Capital M ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.07.

Hannon Armstrong follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Agnc Investment rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Agnc Investment on September 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Agnc Investment have risen 14.9%. We continue to monitor Agnc Investment for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.