Pennymac Mortgag has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Mortgage REITs Industry (PMT, ARI, AJX, ABR, HASI)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Pennymac Mortgag ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 18.6%. Apollo Commercia is next with a future earnings growth of 11.9%. Great Ajax Corp ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 8.9%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. follows with a future earnings growth of 6.7%, and Hannon Armstrong rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 4.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pennymac Mortgag on January 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.86. Since that recommendation, shares of Pennymac Mortgag have risen 17.1%. We continue to monitor Pennymac Mortgag for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.