Pennymac Finan-A has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (PFSI, CASH, HMST, AGM, FBC)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Pennymac Finan-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.57. Meta Financial G is next with a a price to sales ratio of 1.17. Homestreet Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.62.

Fed Agri Mtg-C follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.98, and Flagstar Bancorp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Homestreet Inc on September 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.79. Since that recommendation, shares of Homestreet Inc have risen 13.2%. We continue to monitor Homestreet Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.