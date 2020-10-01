Pennymac Finan-A has the Best Relative Performance in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (PFSI , ESNT , MTG , RDN , CASH )

Below are the top five companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Pennymac Finan-A (NYSE:PFSI ) ranks first with a gain of 1.60%; Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT ) ranks second with a gain of 1.18%; and Mgic Invt Corp (NYSE:MTG ) ranks third with a gain of 1.16%.

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN ) follows with a gain of 1.02% and Meta Financial G (NASDAQ:CASH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.71%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pennymac Finan-A on June 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.20. Since that recommendation, shares of Pennymac Finan-A have risen 49.3%. We continue to monitor Pennymac Finan-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.