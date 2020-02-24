Pennymac Finan-A is Among the Companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PFSI , NYCB , ESNT , MTG , TRST )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Pennymac Finan-A (NYSE:PFSI ) ranks first with a gain of 1.14%; Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB ) ranks second with a gain of 0.70%; and Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT ) ranks third with a loss of 0.19%.

Mgic Invt Corp (NYSE:MTG ) follows with a loss of 0.89% and Trustco Bank Ny (NASDAQ:TRST ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.89%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pennymac Finan-A and will alert subscribers who have PFSI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.