Penn Reit has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Retail REITs Industry (PEI, CDR, KRG, WSR, ROIC)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Penn Reit ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,352.7%. Following is Cedar Realty Tru with a ROE of -841.8%. Kite Realty Grou ranks third lowest with a ROE of -38.5%.
Whitestone Rei follows with a ROE of 321.0%, and Retail Opportuni rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 327.9%.
