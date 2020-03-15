Penn Reit is Among the Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (PEI, RVI, CDR, KRG, WSR)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Penn Reit ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,352.7%. Retail Value Inc is next with a ROE of -1,259.2%. Cedar Realty Tru ranks third lowest with a ROE of -841.8%.
Kite Realty Grou follows with a ROE of -38.5%, and Whitestone Rei rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 321.0%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Penn Reit and will alert subscribers who have PEI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
