Penn Natl Gaming Falls 1.95% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:56pm
By Shiri Gupta

Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.69 to a high of $9.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.01 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Penn Natl Gaming. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Penn Natl Gaming in search of a potential trend change.

Penn Natl Gaming share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.18 and a 52-week low of $3.75 and are now trading 135% above that low price at $8.83 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

