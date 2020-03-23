Penn Natl Gaming Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (PENN)

Penn Natl Gaming shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen -17.6% to $9.28. About 7.9 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 6.0 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Penn Natl Gaming share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.75 and a high of $39.18 and are now at $7.89, 110% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.5%.