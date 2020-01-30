MySmarTrend
Penn Natl Gaming is Among the Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PENN , ERI , CZR , MGM , BYD )

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 4:26am
By James Quinn

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Casinos & Gaming industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN ) ranks first with a gain of 11.06%; Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI ) ranks second with a gain of 3.20%; and Caesars Entertai (NASDAQ:CZR ) ranks third with a gain of 1.25%.

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM ) follows with a gain of 0.97% and Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.78%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Penn Natl Gaming and will alert subscribers who have PENN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

