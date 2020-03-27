Pdvwireless Inc is Among the Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Highest Beta (PDVW, I, CTL, IRDM, ORBC)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Pdvwireless Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Intelsat Sa is next with a a beta of 1.4. Centurylink Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Iridium Communic follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Orbcomm Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

