Pdl Biopharma In Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.31%

Pdl Biopharma In (NASDAQ:PDLI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.18 to a high of $3.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.26 on volume of 508,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Pdl Biopharma In has traded in a range of $2.06 to $3.89 and is now at $3.21, 56% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.6%.