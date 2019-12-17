MySmarTrend
Pdl Biopharma In Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.31%

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 1:03pm
By David Diaz

Pdl Biopharma In (NASDAQ:PDLI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.18 to a high of $3.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.26 on volume of 508,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pdl Biopharma In on October 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Pdl Biopharma In have risen 37.2%. We continue to monitor PDLI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Pdl Biopharma In has traded in a range of $2.06 to $3.89 and is now at $3.21, 56% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.6%.

