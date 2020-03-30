Pdl Biopharma In is Among the Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (PDLI, BSTC, LGND, ENTA, GILD)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Pdl Biopharma In ranks highest with a an RPE of $22.4 million. Biospecifics Tec is next with a an RPE of $5.4 million. Ligand Pharm ranks third highest with a an RPE of $4.3 million.

Enanta Pharmaceu follows with a an RPE of $3.1 million, and Gilead Sciences rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $2.5 million.

