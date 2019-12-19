Pdf Solutions has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (PDFS, PLAB, VECO, AMKR, NANO)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Pdf Solutions ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.01. Photronics Inc is next with a FCF per share of $0.07. Veeco Instrument ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.22.
Amkor Tech Inc follows with a FCF per share of $0.28, and Nanometrics Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.53.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amkor Tech Inc on June 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Amkor Tech Inc have risen 74.3%. We continue to monitor Amkor Tech Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share pdf solutions photronics inc veeco instrument amkor tech inc nanometrics inc