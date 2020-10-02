Pbf Energy Inc-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.57%

Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.98 to a high of $27.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $27.46 on volume of 569,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Pbf Energy Inc-A has traded in a range of $21.09 to $36.69 and is now at $27.69, 31% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

