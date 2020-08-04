Pbf Energy Inc-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 11.33%

Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.34 to a high of $8.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.73 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pbf Energy Inc-A have traded between a low of $5.19 and a high of $35.15 and are now at $7.96, which is 53% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.02% lower and 6.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

