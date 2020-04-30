Pbf Energy Inc-A Rises 3.05% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.64 to a high of $12.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.15 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Pbf Energy Inc-A has traded in a range of $5.19 to $35.15 and is now at $11.49, 121% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.2% lower and 8.56% lower over the past week, respectively.

