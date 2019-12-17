Pbf Energy Inc-A Rises 1.64% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.75 to a high of $31.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.84 on volume of 149,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Pbf Energy Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.03 and a 52-week low of $21.09 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $31.03 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

