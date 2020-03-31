Pbf Energy Inc-A has the Best Relative Performance in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (PBF , HFC , MPC , VLO , INT )

Below are the top five companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF ) ranks first with a gain of 13.68%; Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC ) ranks second with a gain of 7.30%; and Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC ) ranks third with a gain of 5.14%.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO ) follows with a gain of 4.24% and World Fuel Svcs (NYSE:INT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.92%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in World Fuel Svcs. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of World Fuel Svcs in search of a potential trend change.