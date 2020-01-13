Paypal Holdings Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.13%

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $113.86 to a high of $115.41. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $113.71 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Paypal Holdings share prices have been bracketed by a low of $86.02 and a high of $121.48 and are now at $114.38, 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

